Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s traded shares stood at 5,819,913 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.12, to imply an increase of 11.88% or $0.65 in intraday trading. The FTFT share’s 52-week high remains $11.29, putting it -84.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +89.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $364.39 Million, with an average of 3.28 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FTFT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

After registering a 11.88% upside in the last session, Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.24- this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 1.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.11%, and -4.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 225.53%. Short interest in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) saw shorts transact 852.2 Million shares and set a 64.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.3, implying an increase of 133.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.3 and $14.3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FTFT has been trading 133.66% off suggested target high and 133.66% from its likely low.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 94.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

Future FinTech Group Inc. insiders hold 46.9% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.39% of the shares at 0.74% float percentage. In total, 5 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Anson Funds Management LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 971.53 Thousand shares (or 1.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.83 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 918.03 Thousand shares, or about 1.6% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.73 Million.