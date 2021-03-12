Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s traded shares stood at 1,222,374 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.31, to imply an increase of 4.8% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The MKD share’s 52-week high remains $3.89, putting it -196.95% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.78. The company has a valuation of $169.83 Million, with an average of 2.66 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Molecular Data Inc. (MKD), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MKD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) trade information

After registering a 4.8% upside in the last session, Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.341 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 2.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.58%, and -12.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.95%. Short interest in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) saw shorts transact 1.65 Million shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 15.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Major holders

Molecular Data Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.31% of the shares at 20.31% float percentage. In total, 4 institutions holds shares in the company, led by TB Alternative Assets Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 17.65 Million shares (or 15.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.82 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Shen, Neil, Nanpeng with 4.94 Million shares, or about 4.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $4.15 Million.