Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s traded shares stood at 1,408,382 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $75.29, to imply a decline of -1.72% or -$1.32 in intraday trading. The NET share’s 52-week high remains $95.77, putting it -27.2% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.05. The company has a valuation of $23.4 Billion, with an average of 6.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.94 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cloudflare, Inc. (NET), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NET a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) trade information

After registering a -1.72% downside in the latest session, Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $76.78 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 2.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.98%, and -12.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.22%. Short interest in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) saw shorts transact 9.99 Million shares and set a 2.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $98.27, implying an increase of 30.52% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $75 and $105 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NET has been trading 39.46% off suggested target high and -0.39% from its likely low.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 44.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s Major holders

Cloudflare, Inc. insiders hold 17.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.74% of the shares at 93.45% float percentage. In total, 430 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 30.29 Million shares (or 12.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.3 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 29.86 Million shares, or about 11.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.27 Billion.

We also have Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Contrafund Inc holds roughly 8,163,895 shares. This is just over 3.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $625.84 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.06 Million, or 2.42% of the shares, all valued at about $464.39 Million.