Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN)’s traded shares stood at 13,704,349 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.04, to imply an increase of 5.52% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The DNN share’s 52-week high remains $1.81, putting it -74.04% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $748.37 Million, with an average of 29.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 25.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DNN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) trade information

After registering a 5.52% upside in the last session, Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.08 this Friday, Mar 05, jumping 3.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.97%, and -1.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 60.74%. Short interest in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) saw shorts transact 11.69 Million shares and set a 0.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.18, implying an increase of 13.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.9 and $1.78 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DNN has been trading 71.15% off suggested target high and -13.46% from its likely low.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 15.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN)’s Major holders

Denison Mines Corp. insiders hold 0.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.92% of the shares at 16% float percentage. In total, 79 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.25 Million shares (or 2.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.46 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Old West Investment Management, LLC with 16.08 Million shares, or about 2.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $10.4 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

We also have Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund holds roughly 12,812,170 shares. This is just over 1.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.54 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.61 Million, or 1.62% of the shares, all valued at about $7.51 Million.