Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s traded shares stood at 23,882,331 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.24, to imply an increase of 22.77% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The AEZS share’s 52-week high remains $3.62, putting it -191.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.29. The company has a valuation of $143.31 Million, with an average of 8.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.79 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AEZS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) trade information

After registering a 22.77% upside in the last session, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.29 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 3.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.91%, and -35.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 191.42%. Short interest in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) saw shorts transact 3.64 Million shares and set a 0.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.5, implying an increase of 262.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.5 and $4.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AEZS has been trading 262.9% off suggested target high and 262.9% from its likely low.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 58.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -240.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s Major holders

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. insiders hold 6.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.44% of the shares at 4.74% float percentage. In total, 23 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 527.85 Thousand shares (or 0.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $224.6 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 185.5 Thousand shares, or about 0.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $78.93 Thousand.