Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s traded shares stood at 17,033,775 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.69, to imply an increase of 3.41% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The ACST share’s 52-week high remains $1.22, putting it -76.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $139.07 Million, with an average of 19.87 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 54.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ACST a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information

After registering a 3.41% upside in the last session, Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.71 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 2.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.84%, and -37.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 113.54%. Short interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) saw shorts transact 1.33 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.25, implying a decline of -63.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.25 and $0.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACST has been trading -63.77% off suggested target high and -63.77% from its likely low.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 30.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s Major holders

Acasti Pharma Inc. insiders hold 8.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.66% of the shares at 1.81% float percentage. In total, 27 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.92 Million shares (or 0.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $625.3 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 687.99 Thousand shares, or about 0.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $223.6 Thousand.