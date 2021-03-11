W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s traded shares stood at 1,639,603 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.17, to imply an increase of 2.96% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The WTI share’s 52-week high remains $5, putting it -19.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.07. The company has a valuation of $591.99 Million, with an average of 10.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WTI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) trade information

After registering a 2.96% upside in the latest session, W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.00- this Friday, Mar 05, jumping 15.2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.87%, and 50.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 95.39%. Short interest in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) saw shorts transact 10.42 Million shares and set a 2.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.7, implying a decline of -11.27% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.1 and $4.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WTI has been trading 7.91% off suggested target high and -25.66% from its likely low.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing W&T Offshore, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) shares are +110.94% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -25% this quarter before jumping 450% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s Major holders

W&T Offshore, Inc. insiders hold 34.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.32% of the shares at 58.92% float percentage. In total, 163 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.84 Million shares (or 4.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.84 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.73 Million shares, or about 4.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $12.43 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,127,653 shares. This is just over 2.2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.79 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.26 Million, or 1.58% of the shares, all valued at about $4.89 Million.