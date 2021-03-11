Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s traded shares stood at 2,546,136 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.47, to imply an increase of 0.15% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The XNET share’s 52-week high remains $11.22, putting it -73.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.38. The company has a valuation of $432.72 Million, with an average of 1.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Xunlei Limited (XNET), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give XNET a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) trade information

After registering a 0.15% upside in the last session, Xunlei Limited (XNET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.98- this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 7.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.92%, and 1.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 123.88%. Short interest in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) saw shorts transact 1.14 Million shares and set a 0.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12, implying an increase of 85.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XNET has been trading 85.47% off suggested target high and 85.47% from its likely low.

Xunlei Limited (XNET) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -29.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19% annually.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s Major holders

Xunlei Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.9% of the shares at 18.9% float percentage. In total, 35 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.53 Million shares (or 5.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.2 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primavera Capital Management Ltd with 1.38 Million shares, or about 2.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.99 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Xunlei Limited (XNET) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 311,739 shares. This is just over 0.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $900.93 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 206.63 Thousand, or 0.31% of the shares, all valued at about $543.42 Thousand.