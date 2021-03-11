Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s traded shares stood at 1,303,360 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.02, to imply a decline of -1.94% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The VERB share’s 52-week high remains $3.1, putting it -53.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.9. The company has a valuation of $103.09 Million, with an average of 1.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VERB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

After registering a -1.94% downside in the last session, Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.34- this Thursday, Mar 04, jumping 13.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.72%, and -13.3% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 22.42%. Short interest in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) saw shorts transact 1.03 Million shares and set a 0.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.3, implying an increase of 63.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.75 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VERB has been trading 98.02% off suggested target high and 36.14% from its likely low.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Verb Technology Company, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) shares are +75.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 47.06% against -1.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 62.9% this quarter before jumping 47.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $3.22 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.89 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.48 Million and $2.35 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 29.6% before jumping 65.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 35.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders

Verb Technology Company, Inc. insiders hold 9.7% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.84% of the shares at 6.46% float percentage. In total, 26 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.1 Million shares (or 2.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.81 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 393.33 Thousand shares, or about 0.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $648.99 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 693,689 shares. This is just over 1.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.14 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 286.09 Thousand, or 0.59% of the shares, all valued at about $472.04 Thousand.