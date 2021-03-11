Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s traded shares stood at 3,587,227 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.87. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.38, to imply an increase of 6.62% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The KOS share’s 52-week high remains $3.69, putting it -9.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.5. The company has a valuation of $1.36 Billion, with an average of 9.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KOS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

After registering a 6.62% upside in the latest session, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.69- this Friday, Mar 05, jumping 8.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.04%, and 20.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.98%. Short interest in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) saw shorts transact 20.66 Million shares and set a 2.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.36, implying a decline of -0.59% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.39 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KOS has been trading 47.93% off suggested target high and -29.29% from its likely low.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kosmos Energy Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) shares are +173.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -92.19% against 69.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 56.2% this quarter before jumping 87% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $176.53 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $299.45 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $177.78 Million and $127.31 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -0.7% before jumping 135.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -41% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -630.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.8% annually.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 14, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.18, with the share yield ticking at 16.14% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Kosmos Energy Ltd. insiders hold 5.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.71% of the shares at 91.45% float percentage. In total, 209 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 60.82 Million shares (or 14.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $142.92 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 47.64 Million shares, or about 11.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $111.96 Million.

We also have Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund and GMO Resources Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund holds roughly 15,222,778 shares. This is just over 3.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.79 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.64 Million, or 3.34% of the shares, all valued at about $24.01 Million.