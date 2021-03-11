China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)’s traded shares stood at 9,701,113 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.1, to imply an increase of 20.07% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The HGSH share’s 52-week high remains $5.4, putting it -157.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.48. The company has a valuation of $45.98 Million, with an average of 87.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 459.59 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HGSH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) trade information

After registering a 20.07% upside in the latest session, China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.739 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 24.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.84%, and -14.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.68%. Short interest in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) saw shorts transact 2.1 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.98, implying an increase of 41.9% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.98 and $2.98 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HGSH has been trading 41.9% off suggested target high and 41.9% from its likely low.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -34% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -73.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)’s Major holders

China HGS Real Estate Inc. insiders hold 69.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.24% of the shares at 0.8% float percentage. In total, 3 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 22.73 Thousand shares (or 0.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.46 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 13.13 Thousand shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $23.38 Thousand.