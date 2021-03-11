Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s traded shares stood at 1,082,993 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.45, to imply an increase of 0.77% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The THCB share’s 52-week high remains $25.2, putting it -74.39% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.16. The company has a valuation of $512.79 Million, with an average of 1.82 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.69 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give THCB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) trade information

After registering a 0.77% upside in the last session, Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.34 this Thursday, Mar 04, jumping 5.8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.37%, and -27.35% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -15.5%. Short interest in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) saw shorts transact 1.16 Million shares and set a 0.31 days time to cover.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s Major holders

Tuscan Holdings Corp. insiders hold 20.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.69% of the shares at 95.63% float percentage. In total, 56 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alpine Global Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.52 Million shares (or 4.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.03 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Oxford Asset Management Llp with 1.15 Million shares, or about 3.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2020, these shares were worth $11.47 Million.