Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s traded shares stood at 4,363,663 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.38, to imply an increase of 3.89% or $0.95 in intraday trading. The SSYS share’s 52-week high remains $56.95, putting it -124.39% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.89. The company has a valuation of $1.61 Billion, with an average of 5.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS), translating to a mean rating of 3.1. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SSYS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) trade information

After registering a 3.89% upside in the last session, Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $27.53 this Thursday, Mar 04, jumping 7.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.3%, and -49.87% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 22.49%. Short interest in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) saw shorts transact 4.42 Million shares and set a 1.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.17, implying an increase of 18.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SSYS has been trading 57.6% off suggested target high and -33.02% from its likely low.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Stratasys Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) shares are +83.51% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -84% against 28.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 63.2% this quarter before jumping 61.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $131.6 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $133.83 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $132.91 Million and $117.62 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -1% before jumping 13.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 68% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 33% annually.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s Major holders

Stratasys Ltd. insiders hold 5.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.17% of the shares at 83.13% float percentage. In total, 182 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.09 Million shares (or 21.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $250.46 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 4.89 Million shares, or about 8.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $101.29 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 7,002,944 shares. This is just over 12.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $290.69 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.66 Million, or 4.7% of the shares, all valued at about $55.19 Million.