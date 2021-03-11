Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s traded shares stood at 2,011,416 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.3. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $49.95, to imply an increase of 3.05% or $1.48 in intraday trading. The SFIX share’s 52-week high remains $113.76, putting it -127.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.9. The company has a valuation of $5.31 Billion, with an average of 4.74 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.44 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give SFIX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) trade information

After registering a 3.05% upside in the latest session, Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $75.79 this Monday, Mar 08, jumping 33.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -27.85%, and -41.26% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -14.12%. Short interest in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) saw shorts transact 8.92 Million shares and set a 2.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $53.81, implying an increase of 7.73% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $25 and $90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SFIX has been trading 80.18% off suggested target high and -49.95% from its likely low.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Stitch Fix, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) shares are +82.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -18.18% against 10.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.2% this quarter before jumping 56.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $511.19 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $534.58 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $406.66 Million and $443.41 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.7% before jumping 20.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -292.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.59% annually.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s Major holders

Stitch Fix, Inc. insiders hold 3.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.33% of the shares at 98.09% float percentage. In total, 284 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.21 Million shares (or 8.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $306.03 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.19 Million shares, or about 8.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $304.74 Million.

We also have Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund holds roughly 1,712,098 shares. This is just over 2.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $69.34 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.62 Million, or 2.58% of the shares, all valued at about $95.3 Million.