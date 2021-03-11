Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s traded shares stood at 12,799,929 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.68, to imply an increase of 11.85% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The SPPI share’s 52-week high remains $5.24, putting it -42.39% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.74. The company has a valuation of $541.37 Million, with an average of 2.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SPPI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.29.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) trade information

After registering a 11.85% upside in the latest session, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.09- this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 9.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.94%, and -1.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.8%. Short interest in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) saw shorts transact 10.67 Million shares and set a 4.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.4, implying an increase of 182.61% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPPI has been trading 307.61% off suggested target high and 35.87% from its likely low.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -11.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s Major holders

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 1.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.27% of the shares at 68.31% float percentage. In total, 236 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 27.82 Million shares (or 19.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $94.87 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.1 Million shares, or about 8.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $41.26 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 9,414,213 shares. This is just over 6.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.1 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.33 Million, or 4.34% of the shares, all valued at about $21.6 Million.