SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s traded shares stood at 1,913,547 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.72, to imply an increase of 6.06% or $0.67 in intraday trading. The SDC share’s 52-week high remains $16.08, putting it -37.2% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.64. The company has a valuation of $4.52 Billion, with an average of 9.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.91 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SDC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.75, implying an increase of 8.79% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SDC has been trading 62.12% off suggested target high and -31.74% from its likely low.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SmileDirectClub, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) shares are +4.54% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 67.9% this quarter before jumping 72% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -54.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 43.1% annually.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s Major holders

SmileDirectClub, Inc. insiders hold 0.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.37% of the shares at 71.76% float percentage. In total, 192 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.9 Million shares (or 10.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $142.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.74 Million shares, or about 6.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $92.4 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

We also have Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 4,741,228 shares. This is just over 4.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $62.96 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.61 Million, or 2.3% of the shares, all valued at about $31.15 Million.