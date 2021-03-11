Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s traded shares stood at 12,003,900 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.7, to imply an increase of 1.34% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The SKLZ share’s 52-week high remains $46.3, putting it -80.16% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.81. The company has a valuation of $9.5 Billion, with an average of 10.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SKLZ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) trade information

After registering a 1.34% upside in the last session, Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $30.30 this Thursday, Mar 04, jumping 15.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.57%, and -35.94% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 28.5%. Short interest in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) saw shorts transact 14.84 Million shares and set a 2.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.2, implying an increase of 21.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28 and $34 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SKLZ has been trading 32.3% off suggested target high and 8.95% from its likely low.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s Major holders

Skillz Inc. insiders hold 20.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.8% of the shares at 37.32% float percentage. In total, 113 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 23.28 Million shares (or 33.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $465.69 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wildcat Capital Management, LLC with 21.43 Million shares, or about 31.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $428.66 Million.