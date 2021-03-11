TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s traded shares stood at 2,555,582 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.79, to imply an increase of 6.08% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The TTI share’s 52-week high remains $2.84, putting it -1.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +92.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.22. The company has a valuation of $353.31 Million, with an average of 2.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.76 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TTI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) trade information

After registering a 6.08% upside in the last session, TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.84- this Friday, Mar 05, jumping 1.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.72%, and 12.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 223.85%. Short interest in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) saw shorts transact 1.31 Million shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.5, implying an increase of 25.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TTI has been trading 43.37% off suggested target high and 7.53% from its likely low.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TETRA Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) shares are +396.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -81.82% against 22.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -250% this quarter before jumping 111.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $76.95 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $103.3 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $222.94 Million and $192.44 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -65.5% before falling -46.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -499.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 29% annually.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s Major holders

TETRA Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 7.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.83% of the shares at 48.33% float percentage. In total, 88 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Roumell Asset Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.29 Million shares (or 8.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.87 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. with 6.96 Million shares, or about 5.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $5.99 Million.

We also have Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd holds roughly 12,203,976 shares. This is just over 9.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.89 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.46 Million, or 4.33% of the shares, all valued at about $4.7 Million.