Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)’s traded shares stood at 2,852,882 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.4. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.3, to imply a decline of -4.23% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The SIEB share’s 52-week high remains $18.5, putting it -330.23% down since that peak but still an impressive +27.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.13. The company has a valuation of $133.1 Million, with an average of 205.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 822.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SIEB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) trade information

After registering a -4.23% downside in the last session, Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.56- this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 5.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.6%, and -23.62% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 2.38%. Short interest in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) saw shorts transact 374.48 Million shares and set a 0.46 days time to cover.

Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -69.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)’s Major holders

Siebert Financial Corp. insiders hold 75.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.12% of the shares at 25.43% float percentage. In total, 53 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 728.21 Thousand shares (or 2.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.06 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 464.39 Thousand shares, or about 1.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.95 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 540,866 shares. This is just over 1.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.27 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 165.55 Thousand, or 0.54% of the shares, all valued at about $695.29 Thousand.