Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OSTK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) trade information

After registering a -1.61% downside in the last session, Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $71.66 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 6.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.77%, and -33.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.27%. Short interest in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) saw shorts transact 3.7 Million shares and set a 1.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $108.67, implying an increase of 62.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $90 and $140 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OSTK has been trading 109.55% off suggested target high and 34.71% from its likely low.

Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Overstock.com, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) shares are +5.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.23% against 15.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 100% this quarter before falling -54.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $584.13 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $698.42 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $351.57 Million and $597.6 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 66.1% before jumping 16.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 65.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 135.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s Major holders

Overstock.com, Inc. insiders hold 1.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.08% of the shares at 67.87% float percentage. In total, 256 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.31 Million shares (or 10.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $206.9 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.55 Million shares, or about 8.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $170.24 Million.

We also have Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund holds roughly 1,473,980 shares. This is just over 3.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $70.71 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.15 Million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about $54.99 Million.