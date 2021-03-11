Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA)’s traded shares stood at 6,959,831 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.66, to imply a decline of -0.46% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The NVTA share’s 52-week high remains $61.59, putting it -59.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.41. The company has a valuation of $7.6 Billion, with an average of 7.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.94 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Invitae Corporation (NVTA), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NVTA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.59.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) trade information

After registering a -0.46% downside in the last session, Invitae Corporation (NVTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $42.00 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 7.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.97%, and -25.57% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -7.53%. Short interest in Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) saw shorts transact 27.08 Million shares and set a 5.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $54.6, implying an increase of 41.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45 and $65 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NVTA has been trading 68.13% off suggested target high and 16.4% from its likely low.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Invitae Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Invitae Corporation (NVTA) shares are +27.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -20.14% against 12.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 26.3% this quarter before jumping 26% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 65.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $101.46 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $108.38 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $59.41 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 70.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -12.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -37.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8% annually.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA)’s Major holders

Invitae Corporation insiders hold 0.9% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.3% of the shares at 73.97% float percentage. In total, 380 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 27Million shares (or 13.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.13 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 15.65 Million shares, or about 7.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $654.29 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Invitae Corporation (NVTA) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 17,340,761 shares. This is just over 8.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $858.71 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.11 Million, or 3.11% of the shares, all valued at about $302.6 Million.