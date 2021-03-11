Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s traded shares stood at 6,972,877 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $57.66, to imply an increase of 0.79% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The CMCSA share’s 52-week high remains $57.69, putting it -0.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.71. The company has a valuation of $263.79 Billion, with an average of 22.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 33 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CMCSA a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 25 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.58.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) trade information

After registering a 0.79% upside in the latest session, Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $57.69 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 0.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.72%, and 8.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.84%. Short interest in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) saw shorts transact 76.23 Million shares and set a 4.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $60.15, implying an increase of 4.32% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $50 and $70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CMCSA has been trading 21.4% off suggested target high and -13.28% from its likely low.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Comcast Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) shares are +30.59% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 9.2% against 4.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -18.3% this quarter before falling -4.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $26.81 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $26.57 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $26.61 Billion and $23.57 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.8% before jumping 12.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -19.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.35% annually.

CMCSA Dividends

Comcast Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 28 and May 03, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Comcast Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1, with the share yield ticking at 1.8% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.8%.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s Major holders

Comcast Corporation insiders hold 0.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.68% of the shares at 86.26% float percentage. In total, 2633 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 388.64 Million shares (or 8.5% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.36 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 317.04 Million shares, or about 6.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $16.61 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 129,000,000 shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.74 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 113.4 Million, or 2.48% of the shares, all valued at about $5.94 Billion.