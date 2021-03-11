Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)’s traded shares stood at 3,200,958 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.75, to imply a decline of -1.65% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The ACIC share’s 52-week high remains $18.6, putting it -73.02% down since that peak but still an impressive +9.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.73. The company has a valuation of $671.88 Million, with an average of 5.71 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (ACIC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ACIC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (ACIC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)’s Major holders

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.6% of the shares at 9.6% float percentage. In total, 1 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Linden Advisors LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.17 Million shares (or 6.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.88 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Canyon Capital Advisors LLC with 2.5 Million shares, or about 5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $25.15 Million.