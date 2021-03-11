ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)’s traded shares stood at 1,555,254 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.7, to imply an increase of 1.61% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The ACTC share’s 52-week high remains $31.06, putting it -75.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.74. The company has a valuation of $613.97 Million, with an average of 2.05 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ACTC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)’s Major holders

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 1.25 Million shares, or about 4.5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $13.85 Million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 350,943 shares. This is just over 1.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.41 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 170.61 Thousand, or 0.61% of the shares, all valued at about $1.89 Million.