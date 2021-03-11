Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s traded shares stood at 9,315,485 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $240.58, to imply an increase of 2.68% or $6.28 in intraday trading. The BABA share’s 52-week high remains $319.32, putting it -32.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +29.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $169.95. The company has a valuation of $654.18 Billion, with an average of 15.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 23.25 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 57 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BABA a Sell rating. 7 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 47 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.94.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) trade information

After registering a 2.68% upside in the latest session, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $241.3 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 0.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.07%, and -10.8% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.08%. Short interest in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) saw shorts transact 41.76 Million shares and set a 1.8 days time to cover.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alibaba Group Holding Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) shares are -13.23% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.43% against 17.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 48.1% this quarter before jumping 29% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 27 analysts is $27.77 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $33.28 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $16.32 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 70.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 42.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 67.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.48% annually.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Alibaba Group Holding Limited insiders hold 0.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.86% of the shares at 43.96% float percentage. In total, 2759 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 87.36 Million shares (or 3.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.33 Billion.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 62.66 Million shares, or about 2.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $14.58 Billion.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 26,647,584 shares. This is just over 0.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.12 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23.13 Million, or 0.85% of the shares, all valued at about $7.05 Billion.