Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA)’s traded shares stood at 2,589,180 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.62, to imply a decline of -1.43% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The PAA share’s 52-week high remains $12.35, putting it -28.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3. The company has a valuation of $6.96 Billion, with an average of 5.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PAA a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.27.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) trade information

After registering a -1.43% downside in the latest session, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.00 this Friday, Mar 05, jumping 3.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.8%, and 16.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.9%. Short interest in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) saw shorts transact 15.43 Million shares and set a 2.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.52, implying an increase of 19.75% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9 and $15.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PAA has been trading 61.12% off suggested target high and -6.44% from its likely low.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) shares are +41.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -137.6% against -7.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 106.8% this quarter before jumping 107.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $6.96 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.39 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.27 Billion and $3.23 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -15.8% before jumping 98% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -47.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -244.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

PAA Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has its next earnings report out on May 04, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 7.38% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 9.07%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA)’s Major holders

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. insiders hold 34.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.08% of the shares at 70.34% float percentage. In total, 386 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alps Advisors Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 51.89 Million shares (or 7.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $427.59 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackstone Group Inc. with 34.88 Million shares, or about 4.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $287.41 Million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 50,614,719 shares. This is just over 7.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $401.88 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.74 Million, or 1.21% of the shares, all valued at about $72.02 Million.