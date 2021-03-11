ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s traded shares stood at 2,118,109 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.44, to imply a decline of -3.37% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The OBSV share’s 52-week high remains $6.3, putting it -83.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.63. The company has a valuation of $252.28 Million, with an average of 2.31 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for ObsEva SA (OBSV), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give OBSV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) trade information

After registering a -3.37% downside in the last session, ObsEva SA (OBSV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.74- this Thursday, Mar 04, jumping 8.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.52%, and -14.43% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 65.38%. Short interest in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) saw shorts transact 2.28 Million shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.67, implying an increase of 239.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OBSV has been trading 713.95% off suggested target high and 16.28% from its likely low.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ObsEva SA share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ObsEva SA (OBSV) shares are +25.09% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -22.16% against 8.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.3% this quarter before jumping 21.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5664.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -41.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -30.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s Major holders

ObsEva SA insiders hold 5.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.49% of the shares at 51.34% float percentage. In total, 68 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sofinnova Investments, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.75 Million shares (or 9.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.88 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 4.59 Million shares, or about 9.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $9.54 Million.