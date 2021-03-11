Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s traded shares stood at 6,126,973 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.73, to imply an increase of 5.37% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The OBLN share’s 52-week high remains $10.77, putting it -188.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.62. The company has a valuation of $28.99 Million, with an average of 1.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OBLN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) trade information

After registering a 5.37% upside in the last session, Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.80- this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 22.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.04%, and -27.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 148.67%. Short interest in Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) saw shorts transact 443Million shares and set a 43.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.15, implying an increase of 64.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.15 and $6.15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OBLN has been trading 64.88% off suggested target high and 64.88% from its likely low.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 74.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s Major holders

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 3.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.31% of the shares at 46.11% float percentage. In total, 18 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.1 Million shares (or 14.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.65 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Interwest Venture Management Co. with 380.22 Thousand shares, or about 4.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $570.34 Thousand.