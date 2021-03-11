Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s traded shares stood at 1,193,385 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.49, to imply an increase of 1.23% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The IMVT share’s 52-week high remains $53.75, putting it -225.96% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.34. The company has a valuation of $1.62 Billion, with an average of 3.82 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

After registering a 1.23% upside in the last session, Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.46 this Monday, Mar 08, jumping 15.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.87%, and -30.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.3%. Short interest in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) saw shorts transact 3.8 Million shares and set a 2.47 days time to cover.

Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 16.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

Immunovant, Inc. insiders hold 60.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.74% of the shares at 103% float percentage. In total, 164 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RTW Investments LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.59 Million shares (or 7.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $350.69 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.8 Million shares, or about 4.9% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $221.69 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 1,161,578 shares. This is just over 1.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53.65 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.1 Million, or 1.13% of the shares, all valued at about $50.93 Million.