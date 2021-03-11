Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)’s traded shares stood at 1,441,139 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.01, to imply an increase of 8.68% or $0.48 in intraday trading. The BQ share’s 52-week high remains $12.84, putting it -113.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +32.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.06. The company has a valuation of $540.89 Million, with an average of 1.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Boqii Holding Limited (BQ), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BQ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 38.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)’s Major holders

Boqii Holding Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.79% of the shares at 0.79% float percentage. In total, 4 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.39 Million shares (or 9.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sanders Morris Harris LLC with 455.35 Thousand shares, or about 0.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.37 Million.