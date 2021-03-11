Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s traded shares stood at 59,016 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.4, to imply an increase of 0.84% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The NVFY share’s 52-week high remains $4.07, putting it -69.58% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.66. The company has a valuation of $13.34 Million, with an average of 45.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 148.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NVFY), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NVFY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) trade information

After registering a 0.84% upside in the last session, Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NVFY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.89- this Thursday, Mar 04, jumping 16.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.37%, and -26.61% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 0.84%. Short interest in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) saw shorts transact 9.4 Million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NVFY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -20.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -217.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s Major holders

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. insiders hold 37.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.04% of the shares at 3.28% float percentage. In total, 9 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 61.22 Thousand shares (or 1.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $145.7 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 42.07 Thousand shares, or about 0.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $100.13 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NVFY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 42,072 shares. This is just over 0.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $100.13 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.91 Thousand, or 0.34% of the shares, all valued at about $53.33 Thousand.