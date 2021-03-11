Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s traded shares stood at 27,676,378 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.09, to imply an increase of 3.41% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The NOK share’s 52-week high remains $9.79, putting it -139.36% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.34. The company has a valuation of $23.77 Billion, with an average of 46.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 94.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Nokia Corporation (NOK), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NOK a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) trade information

After registering a 3.41% upside in the latest session, Nokia Corporation (NOK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.14- this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 0.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.46%, and 0.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.99%. Short interest in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) saw shorts transact 41.22 Million shares and set a 0.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.8, implying an increase of 17.36% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.68 and $6.35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NOK has been trading 55.26% off suggested target high and -10.02% from its likely low.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $5.78 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.89 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.4 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -28.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -20.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.02% annually.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Nokia Corporation insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.71% of the shares at 4.71% float percentage. In total, 505 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Neuberger Berman Group, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 28.07 Million shares (or 0.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $109.75 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 21.8 Million shares, or about 0.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $85.24 Million.

We also have ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and AMG Managers Fairpointe Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nokia Corporation (NOK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF holds roughly 6,688,181 shares. This is just over 0.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.15 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.26 Million, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about $10.97 Million.