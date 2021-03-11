Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s traded shares stood at 6,121,998 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17, to imply an increase of 6.22% or $1 in intraday trading. The NKLA share’s 52-week high remains $93.99, putting it -452.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +38.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.42. The company has a valuation of $6.65 Billion, with an average of 12.87 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Nikola Corporation (NKLA), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NKLA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

After registering a 6.22% upside in the latest session, Nikola Corporation (NKLA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.13 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 1.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.61%, and -25.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.94%. Short interest in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) saw shorts transact 30.55 Million shares and set a 1.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.5, implying an increase of 61.76% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17 and $47 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NKLA has been trading 176.47% off suggested target high and 0% from its likely low.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $20Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $58Million and $20Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -65.5% before falling 0% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -74.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.59% annually.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Nikola Corporation insiders hold 62.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.73% of the shares at 36.52% float percentage. In total, 257 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Norges Bank Investment Management. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 17.04 Million shares (or 4.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $260.01 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.05 Million shares, or about 3.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $214.34 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nikola Corporation (NKLA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4,867,806 shares. This is just over 1.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $74.28 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.05 Million, or 0.52% of the shares, all valued at about $31.22 Million.