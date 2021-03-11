New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA)’s traded shares stood at 2,245,610 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.94, to imply a decline of -0.08% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The NPA share’s 52-week high remains $25.37, putting it -112.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +20.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.5. The company has a valuation of $343.28 Million, with an average of 2.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NPA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) trade information

After registering a -0.08% downside in the last session, New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.37 this Monday, Mar 08, jumping 10.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.63%, and -43.89% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -12.08%. Short interest in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) saw shorts transact 1.12 Million shares and set a 0.46 days time to cover.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA)’s Major holders

New Providence Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.87% of the shares at 85.87% float percentage. In total, 55 institutions holds shares in the company, led by UBS O’Connor LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.28 Million shares (or 9.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.92 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Magnetar Financial LLC with 1.51 Million shares, or about 6.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $20.57 Million.

We also have Merger Fund, The and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Merger Fund, The holds roughly 289,242 shares. This is just over 1.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.93 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 29.01 Thousand, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about $394Thousand.