Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s traded shares stood at 37,878,569 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.38, to imply a decline of -1.05% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The NNDM share’s 52-week high remains $17.89, putting it -90.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +94.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.51. The company has a valuation of $2.33 Billion, with an average of 35.31 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 33.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NNDM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

After registering a -1.05% downside in the last session, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.48 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 10.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.96%, and -40.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.08%. Short interest in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw shorts transact 12.77 Million shares and set a 0.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10, implying an increase of 6.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NNDM has been trading 6.61% off suggested target high and 6.61% from its likely low.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 71.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Nano Dimension Ltd. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.51% of the shares at 6.51% float percentage. In total, 38 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.39 Million shares (or 4.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $76.38 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 2.76 Million shares, or about 1.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $25.13 Million.