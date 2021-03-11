Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)’s traded shares stood at 15,876,718 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.6, to imply a decline of -35% or -$1.4 in intraday trading. The JE share’s 52-week high remains $29.7, putting it -1042.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.035. The company has a valuation of $122.99 Million, with an average of 3.13 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for Just Energy Group Inc. (JE), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give JE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) trade information

After registering a -35% downside in the last session, Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.32- this Thursday, Mar 04, jumping 39.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -37.35%, and -64.33% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -44.44%. Short interest in Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) saw shorts transact 2.62 Million shares and set a 0.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.38, implying a decline of -46.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.79 and $1.97 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JE has been trading -24.23% off suggested target high and -69.62% from its likely low.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Just Energy Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) shares are -70.37% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -128.07% against 3.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 162.5% this quarter before falling -86.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -1.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $873.77 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $701.54 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $745.61 Million and $667.23 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.2% before jumping 5.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -41.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)’s Major holders

Just Energy Group Inc. insiders hold 9.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.89% of the shares at 19.83% float percentage. In total, 49 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Allianz Asset Management GmbH. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 13.87 Million shares (or 28.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $64.92 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Claret Asset Management Corp with 1.39 Million shares, or about 2.9% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $6.51 Million.

We also have RBB Fund Inc.-Bogle Investment Management-Small Cap Growth Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental Intl Small Company Idx ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, RBB Fund Inc.-Bogle Investment Management-Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 62,523 shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $292.61 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 29.2 Thousand, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about $143.08 Thousand.