Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)’s traded shares stood at 1,762,782 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.19, to imply an increase of 6.07% or $0.64 in intraday trading. The IRWD share’s 52-week high remains $12.55, putting it -12.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +28.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.99. The company has a valuation of $1.81 Billion, with an average of 4.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.98 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IRWD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.2.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) trade information

After registering a 6.07% upside in the latest session, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.55 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 2.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.21%, and 10.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.58%. Short interest in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) saw shorts transact 17.91 Million shares and set a 9.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11, implying a decline of -1.7% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IRWD has been trading 16.18% off suggested target high and -19.57% from its likely low.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) shares are +8.59% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.13% against 15.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 400% this quarter before jumping 31.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -0.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $90.17 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $93.2 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $79.94 Million and $89.43 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.8% before jumping 4.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 74.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)’s Major holders

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 2.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.52% of the shares at 111.83% float percentage. In total, 276 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Company, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 21.62 Million shares (or 13.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $246.23 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with 20.15 Million shares, or about 12.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $229.51 Million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund holds roughly 10,902,066 shares. This is just over 6.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $107.71 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.98 Million, or 6.2% of the shares, all valued at about $113.67 Million.