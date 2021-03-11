Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV)’s traded shares stood at 5,437,416 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.61, to imply a decline of -1.4% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The GSV share’s 52-week high remains $1.14, putting it -86.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.27. The company has a valuation of $219.95 Million, with an average of 7.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GSV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV) trade information

After registering a -1.4% downside in the last session, Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.626 this Tuesday, Mar 09, jumping 2.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.53%, and -30.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.54%. Short interest in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV) saw shorts transact 3.67 Million shares and set a 0.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.39, implying an increase of 127.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.01 and $1.77 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GSV has been trading 190.16% off suggested target high and 65.57% from its likely low.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -25% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV)’s Major holders

Gold Standard Ventures Corp insiders hold 8.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.41% of the shares at 42.92% float percentage. In total, 61 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 22.27 Million shares (or 6.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 17.95 Million shares, or about 5.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $12.99 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold holds roughly 22,273,800 shares. This is just over 6.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.8 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.97 Million, or 3.35% of the shares, all valued at about $8.66 Million.