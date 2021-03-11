Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s traded shares stood at 1,919,118 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.23, to imply an increase of 9.17% or $0.69 in intraday trading. The GOL share’s 52-week high remains $11.31, putting it -37.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.85. The company has a valuation of $1.43 Billion, with an average of 2.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give GOL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.45.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) trade information

After registering a 9.17% upside in the latest session, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.10- this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 0.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.08%, and -8.9% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.62%. Short interest in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) saw shorts transact 4.16 Million shares and set a 2.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.63, implying an increase of 17.01% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.73 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOL has been trading 57.96% off suggested target high and -30.38% from its likely low.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) shares are -1.44% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -857.14% against 49.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -202.3% this quarter before jumping 84.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -67% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $374.86 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $400.1 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $923.99 Million and $705.26 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -59.4% before falling -43.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 89.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s Major holders

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.92% of the shares at 15.92% float percentage. In total, 81 institutions holds shares in the company, led by U.S. Global Investors, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.79 Million shares (or 2.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.37 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 1.71 Million shares, or about 1.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $16.74 Million.

We also have ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and U.S. Global Airline ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF holds roughly 2,786,759 shares. This is just over 2.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.37 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.79 Million, or 2.03% of the shares, all valued at about $27.37 Million.