Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s traded shares stood at 2,131,482 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.39, to imply an increase of 1.5% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The GNW share’s 52-week high remains $4.76, putting it -40.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.87. The company has a valuation of $1.72 Billion, with an average of 6.32 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GNW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.22.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) trade information

After registering a 1.5% upside in the latest session, Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.40- this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 0.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.31%, and -18.2% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.85%. Short interest in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) saw shorts transact 16.71 Million shares and set a 2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.5, implying a decline of -26.25% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $2.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GNW has been trading -26.25% off suggested target high and -26.25% from its likely low.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Genworth Financial, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) shares are -0.3% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 269.2% this quarter before jumping 126.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -4.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.05 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.06 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.84 Billion and $2.14 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.5% before falling -3.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 59.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s Major holders

Genworth Financial, Inc. insiders hold 1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.14% of the shares at 70.85% float percentage. In total, 348 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 56.63 Million shares (or 11.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $214.06 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 45.23 Million shares, or about 8.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $170.96 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 14,270,020 shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53.94 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.2 Million, or 2.61% of the shares, all valued at about $49.89 Million.