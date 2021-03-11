Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN)’s traded shares stood at 15,559,116 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.57, to imply a decline of -4.86% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The GEN share’s 52-week high remains $1.37, putting it -140.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +29.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.4. The company has a valuation of $95.07 Million, with an average of 22.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN), translating to a mean rating of 3.5. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GEN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) trade information

After registering a -4.86% downside in the last session, Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.744 this Tuesday, Mar 09, jumping 23.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.55%, and -48.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.6%. Short interest in Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) saw shorts transact 554.05 Million shares and set a 91.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.57, implying an increase of 0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.57 and $0.57 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GEN has been trading 0% off suggested target high and 0% from its likely low.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $923.49 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $922.42 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.14 Billion and $1.09 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -18.7% before falling -15.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 103.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN)’s Major holders

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. insiders hold 42.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.79% of the shares at 39.53% float percentage. In total, 65 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.7 Million shares (or 3.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.79 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is First Washington Corporation with 3Million shares, or about 2.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.46 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,001,376 shares. This is just over 0.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $485.37 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 629.32 Thousand, or 0.57% of the shares, all valued at about $305.03 Thousand.