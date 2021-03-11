GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB)’s traded shares stood at 2,131,223 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.58, to imply an increase of 2.59% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The JOB share’s 52-week high remains $2.49, putting it -57.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +89.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $27.91 Million, with an average of 276.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 825.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for GEE Group, Inc. (JOB), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JOB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) trade information

After registering a 2.59% upside in the latest session, GEE Group, Inc. (JOB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.85 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 11.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.47%, and -2.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 64.24%. Short interest in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) saw shorts transact 85.19 Million shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.75, implying an increase of 74.05% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.75 and $2.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JOB has been trading 74.05% off suggested target high and 74.05% from its likely low.

GEE Group, Inc. (JOB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GEE Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. GEE Group, Inc. (JOB) shares are +47.51% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 64.7% this quarter before falling -105.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 144.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB)’s Major holders

GEE Group, Inc. insiders hold 25.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.52% of the shares at 23.59% float percentage. In total, 16 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.39 Million shares (or 7.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.39 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. with 410.47 Thousand shares, or about 2.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $408.62 Thousand.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GEE Group, Inc. (JOB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 77,600 shares. This is just over 0.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $77.25 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 56.5 Thousand, or 0.32% of the shares, all valued at about $56.25 Thousand.