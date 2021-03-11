Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FLGT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $5.89.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) trade information

After registering a -11.28% downside in the last session, Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $117.9 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 17.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.75%, and -43.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 86.56%. Short interest in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) saw shorts transact 3.96 Million shares and set a 1.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $106.33, implying an increase of 9.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $49 and $140 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FLGT has been trading 44.03% off suggested target high and -49.59% from its likely low.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fulgent Genetics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) shares are +256.17% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.58% against 12.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 19733.3% this quarter before jumping 1588.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 90.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 93% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 72.66% annually.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s Major holders

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. insiders hold 41.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.79% of the shares at 59.1% float percentage. In total, 176 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.98 Million shares (or 6.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $103.41 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 892.54 Thousand shares, or about 3.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $46.5 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 841,435 shares. This is just over 2.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $43.84 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 375.19 Thousand, or 1.3% of the shares, all valued at about $19.55 Million.