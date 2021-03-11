Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s traded shares stood at 2,569,169 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.94, to imply a decline of -17.28% or -$3.12 in intraday trading. The FOSL share’s 52-week high remains $28.6, putting it -91.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.69. The company has a valuation of $768.51 Million, with an average of 637.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL), translating to a mean rating of 4. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FOSL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) trade information

After registering a -17.28% downside in the latest session, Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.33 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 22.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.62%, and -12.29% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 73.3%. Short interest in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) saw shorts transact 4.14 Million shares and set a 2.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.5, implying a decline of -83.27% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $2.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FOSL has been trading -83.27% off suggested target high and -83.27% from its likely low.

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $333.5 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $522.5 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $539.49 Million and $711.6 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -38.2% before falling -26.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.9% annually.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s Major holders

Fossil Group, Inc. insiders hold 9.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.09% of the shares at 102.81% float percentage. In total, 193 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.62 Million shares (or 14.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $66.08 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.11 Million shares, or about 13.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $61.69 Million.

We also have Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds roughly 4,062,547 shares. This is just over 7.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.2 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.02 Million, or 5.86% of the shares, all valued at about $26.15 Million.