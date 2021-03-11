Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL)’s traded shares stood at 2,261,462 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.5, to imply an increase of 5.85% or $0.47 in intraday trading. The YELL share’s 52-week high remains $8.84, putting it -4% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.29. The company has a valuation of $435.03 Million, with an average of 1.82 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Yellow Corporation (YELL), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give YELL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) trade information

After registering a 5.85% upside in the last session, Yellow Corporation (YELL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.84- this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 3.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.97%, and 31.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 91.87%. Short interest in Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) saw shorts transact 2.27 Million shares and set a 1.57 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.5, implying a decline of -23.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YELL has been trading -17.65% off suggested target high and -29.41% from its likely low.

Yellow Corporation (YELL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 59% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL)’s Major holders

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.25 Million shares, or about 4.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $9.95 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yellow Corporation (YELL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,471,575 shares. This is just over 2.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.52 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.11 Million, or 2.18% of the shares, all valued at about $6.7 Million.