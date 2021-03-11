Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s traded shares stood at 9,431,878 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.39, to imply a decline of -0.11% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The SWN share’s 52-week high remains $4.69, putting it -6.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.17. The company has a valuation of $2.97 Billion, with an average of 19.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SWN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 17 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

After registering a -0.11% downside in the latest session, Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.50- this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 2.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.6%, and 5.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.32%. Short interest in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) saw shorts transact 39.78 Million shares and set a 1.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.77, implying an increase of 8.66% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.4 and $6.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SWN has been trading 53.76% off suggested target high and -45.33% from its likely low.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $831.79 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $822.75 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $592Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 40.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -428.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Southwestern Energy Company insiders hold 0.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.7% of the shares at 94.26% float percentage. In total, 363 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 100.02 Million shares (or 14.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $298.05 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 87.02 Million shares, or about 12.9% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $259.32 Million.

We also have Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds roughly 50,360,100 shares. This is just over 7.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $134.46 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 41.46 Million, or 6.15% of the shares, all valued at about $123.55 Million.