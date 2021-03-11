MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s traded shares stood at 4,334,193 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.3, to imply a decline of -0.25% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The MP share’s 52-week high remains $51.77, putting it -31.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.78. The company has a valuation of $6.71 Billion, with an average of 6.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for MP Materials Corp. (MP), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

After registering a -0.25% downside in the last session, MP Materials Corp. (MP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $46.20 this Thursday, Mar 04, jumping 14.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.23%, and 2.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.16%. Short interest in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) saw shorts transact 5.92 Million shares and set a 1.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42.25, implying an increase of 7.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $57 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MP has been trading 45.04% off suggested target high and -36.39% from its likely low.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

MP Materials Corp. insiders hold 27.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.05% of the shares at 78.17% float percentage. In total, 106 institutions holds shares in the company, led by QVT Financial LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 22.82 Million shares (or 66.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $734.21 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fortress Investment Group LLC with 9.97 Million shares, or about 28.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $320.57 Million.