AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s traded shares stood at 1,808,106 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.32, to imply a decline of -0.47% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The POWW share’s 52-week high remains $9.95, putting it -57.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1. The company has a valuation of $434.03 Million, with an average of 2.39 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for AMMO, Inc. (POWW), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give POWW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) trade information

After registering a -0.47% downside in the last session, AMMO, Inc. (POWW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.23- this Thursday, Mar 04, jumping 12.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.73%, and -18.45% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 91.52%. Short interest in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) saw shorts transact 318.85 Million shares and set a 94.06 days time to cover.

AMMO, Inc. (POWW) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -55.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 8.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s Major holders

AMMO, Inc. insiders hold 22.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.01% of the shares at 0.01% float percentage. In total, 1 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Parsons Capital Management, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 453.8 Thousand shares (or 0.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 103.46 Thousand shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $341.42 Thousand.