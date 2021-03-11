Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s traded shares stood at 1,078,529 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.27, to imply a decline of -1.5% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The EVGN share’s 52-week high remains $10.24, putting it -94.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $207.14 Million, with an average of 1.87 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Evogene Ltd. (EVGN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EVGN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15, implying an increase of 184.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EVGN has been trading 184.63% off suggested target high and 184.63% from its likely low.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 16.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s Major holders

Evogene Ltd. insiders hold 18.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.92% of the shares at 29.21% float percentage. In total, 21 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.59 Million shares (or 12.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.59 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. with 2.76 Million shares, or about 7.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $12.96 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Ivy Science & Technology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 4,531,476 shares. This is just over 12.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.73 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.62 Million, or 7.18% of the shares, all valued at about $12.31 Million.