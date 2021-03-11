EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s traded shares stood at 1,889,918 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $74.91, to imply a decline of -0.27% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The EOG share’s 52-week high remains $77.15, putting it -2.99% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27. The company has a valuation of $43.94 Billion, with an average of 5.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 34 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EOG a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.26.

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) trade information

After registering a -0.27% downside in the latest session, EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $77.14 this Tuesday, Mar 09, jumping 2.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.5%, and 26.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 51.11%. Short interest in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) saw shorts transact 12.79 Million shares and set a 2.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $77.53, implying an increase of 3.5% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $46 and $102 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EOG has been trading 36.16% off suggested target high and -38.59% from its likely low.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EOG Resources, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) shares are +83.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 205.48% against 9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 129.1% this quarter before jumping 573.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $3.47 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.4 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.72 Billion and $1.1 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -26.5% before jumping 208.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -122.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 29.3% annually.

EOG Dividends

EOG Resources, Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 05 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EOG Resources, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.65, with the share yield ticking at 2.24% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.25%.

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s Major holders

EOG Resources, Inc. insiders hold 0.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.87% of the shares at 90.17% float percentage. In total, 1125 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 70.65 Million shares (or 12.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.52 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 56.29 Million shares, or about 9.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.81 Billion.

We also have Amcap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Amcap Fund holds roughly 25,220,086 shares. This is just over 4.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.26 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 25.17 Million, or 4.31% of the shares, all valued at about $1.26 Billion.